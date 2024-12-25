This year Christine Gatt and her family will be celebrating Christmas at their Paola home – after spending most of the year putting it back together when it was wrecked by a terrifying fire just before Christmas 2023.

“We spent nine months coming to our home every evening to scrub and clean our charred home. We had to go through all our belongings, throw out what could not be saved and save what we could. We cleaned, scraped and scrubbed walls, floors and ceilings.

We did most of the work ourselves, but help came in from everywhere. People gave us furniture, clothes, food and even new tiles and a kitchen,” says Christine as she stands in front of their donated Christmas tree together with her husband, Patrick, and their two young sons Zaylen, six, and Zyon, three.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Their home was wrecked when a fire broke out in the boys’ bedroom on November 28, 2023. The house was already decorated for Christmas.

The day of the fire

In an interview a few days after the fire, Christine had recounted how on that day, at about 3.30 pm, she was folding clothes in her bedroom when Zaylen burst into the room, holding his little brother’s hand to tell her there was a fire in their bedroom.

She ran into their room and saw a fire flaming out of the mattress where the youngest slept. She ran into the kitchen and grabbed a pot that was drip-drying, filled it with water from the sink and went running back and threw it.

The fire sort of went out, but then rekindled. She threw a full bucket of water, which she grabbed from the yard. But the smoke continued to billow.When she realised she could not control it, she grabbed the children and ran to her bedroom – which overlooked the main road.

The charred kitchen. The bathroom covered in soot. Dark walls after the fire. A melted down tree after the fire. Hope after dark times.

“By then the smoke had spread. Suddenly the lights went out. I was walking in pitch dark. It was like I was blindfolded by the smoke. I was pushing the children in front of me. I pushed them into my bedroom and shut the door. We went onto the balcony and closed the door between the room and the balcony. I opened the windows and phoned the rescue team,” she had described.

Firefighters and police arrived within minutes, rescuing first the children, then her, from the balcony of their first-floor apartment. The family lost their Senegal parrot named Zazu in the fire. Her son later told her there was a battery-operated car on the bed and he believes it started the fire.

Picking up the pieces

After that, the family moved to a Birkirkara apartment offered to them by a friend. They lived there until August when they moved back into their Paola home.

“Every day, for nine months, we would go to our home in the evening to clear, clean, and scrub. It was very challenging. In the morning my husband would go to work, I’d take the children to school in Paola.

"I would avoid passing from our road alone as it felt traumatic - it hurt to see our home and not be able to come to it. I could come with my husband after work with the children – but not alone,” she recalls.

Zyon is happy to be home this Christmas. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Slowly things started taking shape. Her husband's employer provided the replacement tiles and they got help with the plastering. Now they are mostly done, but they still have missing doors and windows which are currently replaced by curtains or plywood planks.

They also need to finish their bathroom which is currently make-shift. But Christine is determined to stay positive. Even though, as the anniversary of the fire approached, she started getting anxious.

With the support of a psychologist, she managed to push through her fears and decorated for Christmas this year again. She also had great help from her friend, Romina, who supported her emotionally and helped her settle back in.

“We managed to get here with the help of God and the help of so many people. And for that we are grateful,” she says.