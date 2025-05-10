Smokie frontman Chris Norman was forced to cut short a rendition of the classic hit Living Next Door To Alice after fireworks started going off towards the end of the concert.

Norman and his band were playing the 1977 hit during their performance at the Summer Lust, a music festival in Għaxaq, on Friday night, but were interrupted after fireworks started going off from a roof behind the stage.

Smokie frontman Chris Norman stops playing as fireworks go off behind stage

While Norman initially attempts to power through the loud bangs, he eventually turns around to face his bandmates and signals to them to stop playing.

“We’re just going to wait until they f***ing doing this s***,” an irate Norman tells the audience.

“Whoever’s doing the fireworks, go slap them in the f***ing face,” he adds.

Marco Cremona, who posted a video of the incident on Facebook, said Norman had got “a dose of Maltese stupidity."

Speaking to Times of Malta, Cremona said the fireworks started going off around the end of the concert, halfway through the song.

He said that once the fireworks stopped, the band started the song again from the top.

"I felt sorry for him. Maybe letting off fireworks is a sign of respect in Maltese culture, but he didn't take it that way," Cremona said.

The festival is separate from the Għaxaq Music Festival, which takes place in July and is organised by a different group.

Proceeds from this concert is going to Dar Bjorn. Gigi D’Alessio will be performing on Saturday night.