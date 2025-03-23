A combat sports event at Montekristo estate descended into chaos on Saturday night as a fierce fight broke out in the crowd following the final bout.

Video footage sent to Times of Malta shows a free-for-all all around the boxing ring, with a cluster of individuals throwing blows and brandishing foldable chairs. Security personnel attempted to quell the fight as others scrambled for the exits.

The event organiser said the brawl was controlled within minutes and nobody was hurt.

Footage sent to Times of Malta.

"We had a beautiful, well-organised show, with 30 fights that the audience really enjoyed," Simon Chetcuti, an organiser from the Arena Combat Sports Promotions, told Times of Malta on Sunday.

"However, at the end of the last fight the referee stopped the match after one of the fighters made an illegal move. His coach then entered the ring and began making obscene gestures towards the Maltese supporters. That's when things escalated. The Maltese supporters were acting civilly till then, but they wouldn't take his insulting behaviour."

Chetcuti said some chairs and plastic bottles were thrown around but no weapons or glass bottles were used during the altercation, nobody was seriously injured and no one required hospitalisation.

"Security personnel controlled the situation within a few minutes, and the area was cleared in less than 10 minutes," he said.

"There were two ambulances on site, but thankfully, they weren't needed."