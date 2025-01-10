Five people have been accused of viciously assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Paceville in an attack caught on camera and shared on social media.

Three women each aged 17, 18 and 19, and two men aged 23 and 26 were arraigned on Friday over the incident.

The charges are linked to a video that has been circulating on social media that shows a girl being pulled by her hair and being dragged across the ground, whilst getting punched and kicked.

Images seen by Times of Malta show how the girl’s hair was ripped off, her lip split open, and her nose left bloody following the attack.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, who presided over the case, banned all names involved in the case from publication in order to protect the victim.

The five were charged with inflicting bodily harm, aggravated theft, contraventions against a person, and crimes against public peace. The two men involved were further charged with being repeat offenders.

They are accused of attacking the young woman in the early hours of 29 December 2024 on Triq Santu Wistin.

The victim was left with grievous injuries from the attack and jewellery valued at €232.94 was stolen from her.

Police were first alerted by a call about an unconscious girl on the street at around 3.30 am.

The victim was quickly taken to hospital and, once discharged, filed a report with the police against the attackers.

All the accused pleaded not guilty and none of the offenders were granted bail.

Inspector Roderick Attard together with Attorney General lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit were defence council for four offenders. Lawyer David Bonello acted for the only minor in the case. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared as parte civile for the woman.