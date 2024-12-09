Preventive treatment against HIV – PrEP and PEP – will be available for free next year, Jo Etienne Abela said.

The health minister told Times of Malta that funds were allocated for such free treatment in the 2025 budget and said the measure will cost “millions”.

PrEP is a medication taken before sexual activity and prevents HIV transmission. PEP is a treatment that needs to be taken within 72 hours after a high-risk sexual encounter.

Minister Abela said that the measure will cost millions. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A 30-day supply of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) costs around €57, while PEP costs over €600. Providing PrEP and PEP for free is in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

Last week, activists called on the government to follow through with its electoral promise in a joint statement by Checkpoint Malta, HIV Malta, MGRM, Moviment Graffitti, LGBTI+ Gozo, ARC – Allied Rainbow Communities and Aditus.

“Activists once again reiterated the need for free PrEP and PEP. Countries which have introduced free PrEP and PEP, or that have highly subsidised it, have seen dramatic reductions in new HIV rates, in contrast to the reality of Malta’s ever-increasing rates of new HIV acquisition,” the statement said on World Aids Day.

On Thursday morning, Abela said the government would be publishing its sexual health strategy for public consultation “in the coming days”.

Providing HIV preventive treatment for free is part of that plan, he said.