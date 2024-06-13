Housing Minister Roderick Galdes has avoided commenting on a reported dressing down from the prime minister in the wake of Labour's results in the European elections.

Although he did not deny the reports, Galdes said he was sure he continued to have Robert Abela's confidence.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that Galdes was criticised at a meeting of the Labour executive and the parliamentary group because people around him failed to show respect for those asking for services from the ministry.

Malta Today reported that Galdes was also singled out for criticism over being the minister responsible for a debacle in Siġġiewi that saw magistrates reversing an order to register 99 voters in unfinished flats ahead of the election.

Labour won the EP elections, but a 42,000-vote majority in 2019 was narrowed to some 8,000.

Replying to questions at Naxxar counting hall, where he turned up to watch vote-counting for the council of his hometown Qormi, Galdes said meetings of the executive and the parliamentary group, like the Cabinet's, were confidential and he would not comment or speculate about them.

He pointed out, however, that the prime minister had spoken publicly of their long personal friendship.

He also pointed out that as housing minister, he had piloted the biggest housing reforms in 30 years and would continue to work hard for as long as the prime minister kept him in the post.

He said that his 20 years as an MP and 10 years as a minister were a reflection of the way he worked among the people right from the day following every election.

It was the role of every MP to be sensitive to the needs of the people, including, in his case, to ensure housing affordability.

MPs also had to be very careful to analyse the message of the voters and changing trends in society, he said.

He said he was confident he enjoyed the confidence of the prime minister and he would continue to be loyal to him and the government.