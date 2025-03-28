A father is using his love of competitive gaming to raise funds for the charity that helped his son with autism communicate again.

Joseph Facciol, 36, grew up playing Tekken on the original PlayStation but what began as a childhood hobby has turned into a fundraising project.

This month he’s organising an esports event to raise money for the Malta Trust Foundation, which provided a communication device for his four-year-old son, Neo, after he was diagnosed with autism.

“When he is frustrated and can’t express himself, the device helps a lot,” said Facciol. “He opens the menu and clicks on a picture and, when we understand what he wants, he is fine.”

Joseph Facciol has turned his passion for gaming into a fundraiser for the organisation that helped his son. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Facciol began playing Tekken at the age of seven and at the height of the 1990s popularity of street fighting video game.

“At first I was really, really bad. Then my cousin showed me how I could study the moves and I started studying them. I improved,” he said.

By the time he was 17 he came across a Tekken competition in the foyer of Junior College, joined it and won.

Over the years, he organised and took part in esports events, eventually founding Tekken City Malta, a hub for information on tournaments and events related to Tekken.

Joseph, right, has been playing streetfighter game Tekken since the age of seven.

But that all changed in 2020 when the COVID pandemic arrived. His wife, Muriel, was pregnant and stopped organising events. He has two sons, Neo and Reeve.

“Historically, when men become fathers, they stop forming part of the gaming community,” he said. “But after a terrible COVID experience, I realised I needed to go out and meet people again.”

Returning to the scene in 2022, he began organising events again, rebranding Tekken City Malta events to City of Fighters to make it clear that it welcomed players of other fighting games.

“These games really help you learn how to control your emotions,” he said. “When you are in a competitive environment, you need to learn to control your emotions and focus. This is a skill you take with you in real life.”

Neo using his communication device.

Although esports remain a niche in Malta, it has grown in popularity and the country has a dedicated video game and esports training facility in Ħamrun, Level Academy in Ħamrun, which is also the main sponsor of City of Fighters.

Now Facciol is using his passion to give back.

The Charity Tournament 2 held in aid of the Malta Trust Foundation, which supports vulnerable young people and children through various initiatives, will take place at Level Academy in Ħamrun on March 30.

It will feature competitions in Tekken, Super Smash Bros and Mortal Kombat 1 and will take place at Level Academy, located within San Gorg Preca College, Ħamrun. For more information visit the Tekken City Malta Facebook page or contact Joseph to book your place for the charity tournament on 9945 9877.