Former Eurovision contestants have offered a similar message of encouragement to Miriana Conte before she hits the stage in Thursday's semi-final in Basel, Switzerland: to 'go and serve'.

“I believe in you, I see you as authentic, honest and genuine, which are all important qualities, and not just a person who has talent and a spectacular voice,” two-time Malta Eurovision winner Ira Losco said.

“These qualities make you unique and will encourage people to vote for you. You are truly special.”

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

In 2002, Losco and her song 7th Wonder placed second in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn, Estonia. In 2016, she once again represented Malta with Walk on Water in Stockholm, Sweden. That year, Malta came 12th.

Losco described Conte as an artist who, in a short period, presented something completely different when compared to previous Maltese entries.

She was one of the artists who provided Times of Malta with words of encouragement for the 24-year-old singer before she hit the stage.

If the bookmakers are correct, the 24-year-old singer and her controversial Serving have a good chance of breaking Malta’s current streak of not qualifying for the past three years, ever since Destiny placed seventh in 2021.

According to the odds aggregator Eurovisionworld, Serving has an 89% chance of qualifying for the final on Saturday. Another betting site, Paddy Power, says the popular singer from Qormi is the fourth favourite to get the most votes, behind Israel, Finland and Austria.

Conte is the ninth act out of 16 and is competing to be one of the 10 countries to qualify for the grand finale.

Malta is up against Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Latvia, Armenia, Austria, Greece, Lithuania, Georgia, Denmark, Czechia, Luxembourg, Israel, Serbia and Finland.

Conte previously hinted at a breathtaking performance, joking that the audience will need “Ventolin or oxygen” for her show.

'Do what you were born to do – sing!'

Last year’s Eurovision contestant, Sarah Bonnici, also shared warm words of encouragement for Conte.

“As I always say, soak in every moment, enjoy it. While it can be overwhelming, try to take in every emotion, as they are beautiful emotions during this beautiful moment of representing Malta,” Bonnici said.

“Do what you were born to do – sing!”

Last year, Bonnici performed her high-energy song Loop at the second semi-final in Sweden, yet failed to qualify for the final.

‘Three magical minutes’

Conte will not be the only Maltese to perform tonight. Destiny is currently in Basel and will perform during tonight’s semi-final as a special guest.

She is one of four artists who will be performing to pay a homage to Eurovision 2020, the performance that never happened due to COVID-19.

The singer will perform All of My Love, the song from the 2020 edition.

“I love you so much, and I know how hard you worked, especially now that I can see it,” Destiny said.

She told Conte to enjoy her three magical minutes on the Eurovision stage.

“I wish you nothing but the best. These are your three minutes forever, so when you are up there, think of yourself and how proud you made yourself. Three magical minutes.”

Destiny was due to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020, but the show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, she placed seventh in the Eurovision Contest with her song Je Me Casse.

That was not Destiny’s first appearance on the Eurovision stage. She won the 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, and in 2019, she was a backing singer for Michaela Pace.

'Break a leg, and go for it. Serving!'

Nationalist Party MP and former Eurovision singer, Claudette Buttigieg, wished the young singer the best of luck.

“Twenty-five years ago, I was there, and I hope you have a beautiful experience like I did and many others,” Buttigieg said.

“From my heart, good luck, break a leg, and go for it. Serving!”

Outside politics, Buttigieg is known for her 2000 hit Desire which placed seventh out of 24.

'You are carrying the beautiful flag of Malta

Fabrizio Fanello also wished a big good luck to Miriana and her whole team, who have been working hard for this moment.

“I was asked to give you some tips, but without a doubt, you have fantastic mentors with you, and all I can say is enjoy, and remember, at the end of the day, you are carrying the beautiful flag of Malta.”

Fanello, a familiar face in the Eurovision world, represented Malta in the popular competition in 2001 and 2006.

His pop track Another Summer Night placed 9th in the competition.

Five years later, he once again represented Malta with his track I Do.

Faniello was also one of the semi-finalists for this year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest, when he joined forces with singers Jessika Muscat, who also represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018, and Victorio for their collaboration Festa (No Time for Siesta).

TVM will be broadcasting today’s semi-final, which kicks off at 9pm.

Times of Malta will also be providing regular updates.

Only residents of countries in Malta’s semi-final can vote for Serving, as well as people living in the United Kingdom, France and Germany, who automatically qualify.

Those interested can cast a vote by phone, SMS or the Eurovision Song Contest app.