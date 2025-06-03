The government is analysing the Manoel Island concession to determine whether any of its clauses have been breached before tracing a way forward for the project, Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Abela said he has “asked for an analysis from a legal perspective, as well as in terms of planning, timelines and permits, to see if there are any breaches of the concession”.

Abela hinted at possible legal action against MIDI in case of a breach, saying he “is not excluding any way forward”.

“There is no final decision about the matter yet, we need to see what emerges from the analysis of the concession and act accordingly.”

Robert Abela speaking on Tuesday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Nevertheless, Abela once again ruled out the possibility of the government buying out the concession, insisting that this would require hundreds of millions of euros in taxpayers’ money, adding that this would be “perhaps the solution they (the developers) want most, to offload the project at taxpayers' expense”.

“The only solution I am excluding is that the government compensates the speculators with hundreds of millions of Euro. They have already taken enough from that concession,” Abela said.

Abela had harsh words for the concession agreement, signed in June 2000, describing the public’s gain from the deal as “laughable”.

“The contract betrays the interests of the Maltese people and favours the speculators,” Abela said, alluding to alleged ties between the project’s top investors and PN.

Abela said the analysis will focus particularly on clauses eight and 20 of the contract.

Clause eight outlines the project’s different phases, describing the timeframes for when each phase was expected to start and be completed. It includes the contentious clause, often highlighted by environmental activists, which stipulates that the development was to be “substantially completed” by 31 March 2023.

Meanwhile, clause 20 deals with the expiry of the site’s temporary emphyteusis.

Last week, a petition signed by over 29,000 people called for the concession to be renegotiated and the island to be transformed into a national park.

Both the government and opposition have so far toed around the subject, insisting that the contract signed with developers MIDI must be respected.

Nevertheless, dissenting voices in both parties have emerged in recent days, with several MPs saying the time is ripe for the project to be reconsidered.