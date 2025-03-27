Transport Minister Chris Bonett defended a new government scheme that would pay drivers €25,000 over five years if they give up their driving licence, saying the government prefers to use “the carrot” over “the stick”.

Answering questions by journalists on Thursday, Bonett outlined the rationale behind the measure, which he said was part of a broader effort to reduce congestion on Malta’s roads.

Bonett explaining that incentives are better than penalties Video: Jonathan Borg

When asked how the scheme was any better than previous plans to tackle traffic, Bonett hesitantly described it as an “improvement”.

“Our ministry has two options: The easiest thing for us would be to make licences more expensive or take punitive measures,” Bonett said.

“As a government, we work differently... when you incentivise people with an alternative, it works.”

Under the plan, eligible drivers who surrender their licence will receive €5,000 per year for five years, totalling €25,000. To qualify, drivers must have owned a car and held a Maltese driving licence for at least seven years.

The scheme will only apply to owners of passenger cars, meaning motorbikes, commercial vans, and other vehicles will be excluded.

Drivers who choose to reapply for their licence during the five-year period will be allowed to do so, but will have to pay a penalty. The amount of this penalty has not yet been disclosed.

When asked whether he would personally consider giving up his licence under the scheme, Bonett replied that he would not be eligible.

Bonett on whether he would give up his license Video: Jonathan Borg

“I imagine the criticism I would receive if I did it. Like every other minister, I have a driver,” he said.

He stressed that the measure was entirely voluntary, allowing individuals to decide for themselves whether it worked in their circumstances. He also said other measures would be unveiled alongside the scheme.

Bonett confirmed with Times of Malta that the upcoming announcements would include alternative transport options, such as car pooling and park-and-ride services.