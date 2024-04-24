Gozo bishop Anton Teuma has urged society to go back to basics, in a heartfelt homily at the St George Basilica calling for a return to Christian values.

"How I wish we had fewer rich churches, crumbling churches, which are however, full of people," he said.

"How I wish to see fewer beautiful houses, but stronger families and stronger bonds between parents and their children."

"How I wish to see fewer people owning property, but also less fighting among heirs, among siblings."

Teuma was speaking during a mass celebrating the liturgical feast of St George.

Catholics were making too many compromises with Gospel teachings, often without realising, as they tried to keep up with a hectic, demanding life, the bishop said.

"How I wish to see less construction but easier access to housing. Gozo is full of buildings, but young people have to sweat blood to own a house and put themselves in debt for 40 years."

"How I wish village feasts were not so grand, but that people were happier and at peace, rather than seeing young people distracted by beer and drugs," he said.

And even more importantly, he stressed, he wished people were less rich, but cared more for each other and helped the poor.

These, he said, were the characteristics of St George and the values that Christians needed to return to.