A science communicator broke out in song during her graduation ceremony, using lyrics from the musical Wicked to highlight the importance of making science more accessible.

Danielle Martine Farrugia, who gained a PhD in education at the University of Malta. wanted to "grab attention" for science when she was chosen to deliver a speech as a student representative.

The Faculty of Education held its graduation ceremony on Tuesday but Farrugia ensured it was not a boring affair.

She referenced the hit musical, and recent film, Wicked, beginning her speech by singing lyrics from the song Popular and ending it with a reference to another song Defying Gravity.

Danielle Martine Farrugia referencing Wicked Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Hundreds of people have since watched her speech since it was shared online by the social media pages of student app FreeHour.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the 38-year-old admitted she was “a bit surprised” by the response and “didn’t expect this reaction.”

“The whole point was to grab attention with something current while also engaging and entertaining people in the process,” explained Farrugia, who works as a science communicator at the University of Malta and also hosts a science-focused radio show on Radju Malta called Radio Mocha Malta.

“It isn't just about making science popular but about making a difference in making science more accessible, equitable, inclusive, and participatory to underserved and unrepresented communities,” she said.

Farrugia’s doctoral thesis, titled Public Engagement with Science – Breaking Hegemony and Shifting Paradigms, explored the state of informal science education and engagement in Malta.

“My research showed that informal science education and engagement in Malta is fragmented and lacks a cohesive strategy. We need to collaborate; we need to develop a common approach,” she said.

She used the newfound attention to call for a national strategy that unites various entities to create a more coordinated approach to public engagement with science. She suggested the creation of a national space where practitioners and academics can collaborate, share resources, and involve citizens in scientific discussions.

“It is important to have an informed democracy and more significant investment in research,” Farrugia said.