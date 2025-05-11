Haley Bugeja scored the winning goal for Inter as they spoiled Juventus' title party at the Allianz Stadium, home of the Bianconeri's men's team.

The Malta forward came off the bench early in the second half and found the net for the Nerazzurre with a brilliant shot from close range.

This was Bugeja's first goal of this season's Serie A, on the final day of the campaign.

Inter finished the season in second place, with the Nerazzurre qualifying to the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com