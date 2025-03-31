Henry Bonello became the first goalkeeper to score in the Malta premier league after scoring Ħamrun Spartans’ second goal in their decisive clash against Naxxar Lions at the Gozo Stadium.

The Malta champions must beat Naxxar Lions in their final match of the Closing Round to make it into the Top Six and remain in the race to retain the Premier League title for a third successive season.

The match was played in very windy conditions and certainly played a key part in Bonello’s heroics during the match.

Leading 1-0 courtesy of Neil Pace Cocks own goal, Bonello took centre stage with a spectacular, albeit unexpected, long-range strike.

