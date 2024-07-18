A newly-elected MEP who heckled speakers and told MEPs they had killed people in Romanian was evicted from the European Parliament's chamber by Roberta Metsola on Thursday.

The parliament was debating a motion to elect European Commission President Ursold von der Lyan for a second term when right-wing MEP Diana Șoșoacă started her interruptions shouting "In God we trust".

The Romanian far-right MEP, who had previously said she wanted to exorcise the European Parliament, held up an Orthodox icon of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ and insisted she had a right to speak and do what she liked, interrupting other speakers.

The Romanian MEP interrupting Thursday's EP sitting.

After the third interruption, Metsola, who was presiding, amid applause told ushers to evict her.

Șoșoacă, who was wearing traditional Romanian folk costume, put a dog muzzle on her face and warned the ushers not to touch her as she eventually left.