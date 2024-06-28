The first US presidential election debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump covered a wide range of topics, including immigration, foreign policy and abortion.

But what made it so memorable was not the topics, but the bitter and personal insults the two traded, Biden’s mumbled and tongue-tied answers, and Trump’s endless lies.

The first head-to-head in an already painfully long campaign saw 81-year-old Biden and his 78-year-old challenger Trump trade insults and accusations for 90 minutes on prime-time television.

There was name-calling: "You're the worst!" "No, YOU'RE the worst!" and accusations, "You're a whiner!"

The duo also bickered over how far they can hit a golf ball and their stamina on the course, with Trump bragging about the trophies he won, and Biden claiming he’s been a single-digit handicap.

Trump then tried to end the golf discussion.

“Let’s not act like children,” Trump said.

“You are a child,” Biden retorted.

Democrats had hoped to see the president defiantly answering critics who say he is too old for a second term while hammering Trump on his criminal record and the threat they say he poses to democracy.

Instead, many acknowledged, they got a faltering display from a candidate who sounded hoarse for much of the showdown, stumbled over words, pulled punches, often stared open-mouthed and looked confused.