A hiker captured the terrifying moment he slipped and fell down a rain-soaked cliffside this week, as the region continues to be battered by typhoons.

Yang Meng, 42, can count his blessings after he went careening down the side of a cliff face in the Fanzengjian mountains in China as rain poured down from above.

Meng captured the incident on his 360 camera, with footage showing him losing his footing, landing on his chest and starting to slide quickly and hopelessly down the cliff face.

The footage went viral on Douyin - a Chinese social media platform similar to TikTok - and ended after a tree in the path broke Meng's fall.

Video: Yang Meng/ Douyin

"I realized I couldn't get up at all and was sliding faster and faster, that's when it hit me – I must be falling off a cliff," Meng said to CNN.

“I guess I came out mostly unscathed. Just a little scrape on my left hand and a small cut on my thigh. Other than that, I was fine.”

Two typhoons in one week

Roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai flooded Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by its second typhoon in a week, with rainfall breaking local records in parts of the city.

Typhoon Pulasan comes days after the strongest storm to hit the megacity since 1949, Bebinca, caused extensive damage on Monday.

Pulasan made landfall on Thursday night, with a maximum wind speed of 83 kilometres per hour, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The city evacuated 112,000 people, Xinhua said, and some ferry and train services were suspended.

Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai residents wading through calf-deep water in some neighbourhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Two weather stations recorded over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, the highest in their districts since records began, Xinhua said.

A video published by state-owned Shanghai Media Group showed police officers in high-vis coats pushing a stalled car through water in one district, while a scooter driver in a poncho attempted to cross a flooded intersection.

Around a dozen cars had broken down in that area due to the waters, according to the video.

Many of the areas that were flooded earlier in the morning were dry and cleaned up by around 11 am, an AFP reporter saw.

Parts of Shanghai had upgraded their typhoon alert levels as the storm approached the city on Thursday.

The storm "is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves inland", Xinhua said, though downpours continued in the city on Friday morning.

On Monday, Bebinca felled more than 1,800 trees and left 30,000 households without electricity, with authorities evacuating more than 400,000 people across Shanghai ahead of the storm.

Scientists say climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, though its per capita emissions pale in comparison to the rival economic power of the United States.