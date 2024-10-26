Twelve-year-old Ramires Sciberras will make history next month when he represents Malta at the Junior Eurovision in Madrid and sings Stilla Ċkejkna – the first-ever song entirely in Maltese at the contest.

Ramires’ entry also carries a deeply personal message, as the song recounts his adoption journey from Cambodia to Malta.

Ramires as a baby with his mother Maria. Photos: Maria Sciberras

Times of Malta caught up with the young singer and his mother, Maria, after Ramires had just finished school for the day. Beaming and still dressed in his school uniform, he spoke enthusiastically about his upcoming performance.

Interview with Ramires Sciberras.

“I feel excited because I can share my story,” Ramires said. “It’s the story of how my parents went all the way to Cambodia to bring me to Malta.”

The idea for the song came from lyricist Ion Kirkop, whom the family met by chance in a restaurant. “He suggested the idea, and we were all in,” Ramires said.

Maria said the family chose to address the issue because “maybe we can help someone, or maybe change someone’s mind about adoption”.

He hopes this will encourage more Maltese artists to perform in their native language

Stilla Ċkejkna was brought to life by a team of creatives, including Aleandro Spiteri Monseigneur, Ion Kirkop and Peter Borg. Ramires is clearly thrilled to be the first contestant to sing entirely in Maltese at the contest.

Ramires on stage.

“I feel honoured,” he said, adding that he hopes this will encourage more Maltese artists to perform in their native language.

His love for Eurovision dates back to when he was just three years old, after watching Destiny Chukunyere’s winning performance at Junior Eurovision 2015.

“I remember watching Destiny and telling my mum, ‘I wish I was there,’” he said. “Now, boom, here I am!”

Destiny continues to be a major source of inspiration for Ramires, who was fortunate enough to meet her in person and receive some valuable advice. “She told me to never give up and to ignore the haters,” he said with a smile.

Ramires’ mother encouraged her son to make the best of the moment, saying, “Those three minutes are yours; you enjoy them.”

Ramires will perform Stilla Ċkejkna at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Madrid on November 16.