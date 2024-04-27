For 12 years Ramona Matthews was unable to have a conversation with her son Nico ­who has nonverbal autism and struggles to express himself. Three weeks ago, however, with the help of an electronic communication device, the two were able to have a long-awaited chat.

The pair spoke about Nico’s school, his teachers, and his family. While they were chatting, Ramona decided to film the conversation because she thought no one would believe her. “I listen to that video all the time just to hear his voice. This was the first time I ever heard it and that boy has such a beautiful voice,” said Ramona.

Nico and his twin sister, Amy, are 12. When growing up Ramona noticed that Nico was acting differently to his sister and when he was one-and-a-half he was diagnosed with autism.

Due to his nonverbal autism, communication has always been a struggle for Nico. He was seven when he said his first word, “mummy”. “Do you know how happy mum was? She called me, his LSE, our grandparents, everyone. It was a huge celebration for us,” said Amy.

Nico is proud of himself and his accomplishment. Video provided by the Malta Trust Foundation

Ramona said at first it was very difficult finding a way for Nico to express himself as he rejected the communication system available at the time.

However, in September 2020 he was given a device that would change his life. The Malta Trust Foundation was able to provide Nico with an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) device which helps develop functional communication skills, promotes cognitive development, and provides a foundation for literacy development that also helps improve social communication.

The AAC device was also built according to Nico’s individual needs and Ramona believes that is why Nico has advanced so far. Today, three-and-a-half years after first being given the device, Nico is still not a big talker and prefers using his device as a mode of communication, but he can now answer questions as well as read and write.

Ramona said the video of the two of them having a conversation has been very impactful on the entire family. When Amy heard the video for the first time she told her mother, “Ma, today a miracle happened.” Ramona believes the reason Nico watches the video of their conversation so often is because he is proud of himself and his accomplishment. “I always knew my son had a voice. The device just helped other people hear it.” said Ramona.

As a way of giving back to the foundation that helped her son Ramona will be volunteering in The Malta Trust Foundation’s marathon on Saturday. The marathon Għat-tfall kollha, kollha, kollha will be screened on all local channels from noon to midnight.