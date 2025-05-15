A tearful Miriana Conte was left emotional after receiving a surprise good luck message from her grandmother and mother just hours before taking to the stage for the second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final.

The singer, who is representing Malta with her song Serving, was speaking with Culture Minister Owen Bonnici when he revealed he had arranged a special surprise. Miriana had been sharing how “excited” and “grateful” she felt to be representing her country, when Bonnici invited her grandmother Adriana and mother Sharon into the room.

Both women were dressed in animal print – a visual staple of Miriana's brand. Bonnici joked that he had even considered dressing in animal print himself.

“I miss you guys a lot and I hope you are proud,” said a visibly emotional Miriana, holding back tears. Unsurprisingly, her mother, grandmother and the minister all expressed their pride. “Wow,” said her mother, while Bonnici added that many Maltese feel this year’s entry is particularly strong.

Miriana, clearly moved, said, “They were always by my side and I am here because of them.”

Fighting back tears, she shared how she did not come from a wealthy background, and how significant it was for her family to see her perform on an international stage. “It is a big thing for us because my family did everything, collectively, to see me at my best. So yeah, I get a bit emotional,” she said.

Throughout her Eurovision journey, Miriana has faced a wave of criticism. Her song, originally named Serving Kant, drew controversy over the use of the word Kant, which means “singing” in Maltese, but phonetically resembles an English vulgarity referring to female anatomy. She has also endured persistent body shaming, both locally and internationally.

Bonnici acknowledged the criticism and noted that it is often the families of public figures who suffer as well. The singer agreed, saying she accepts criticism but that “it 100 percent ” has an impact on her family. With an encouraging smile, her mother said, “We’re strong!”.

“I can barely believe that you are there,” Sharon told her daughter, admitting she had long been a Eurovision fan. “I am here and I don’t even believe it,” Miriana replied. “It’s a very surreal moment.”

She admitted she didn’t expect to get this far in the competition, in part because Malta had never before sent such an “out of the box” or controversial entry.

She also thanked the Culture Ministry for organising a six-day songwriting camp with local and international artists, where Serving was developed. “It was the perfect opportunity,” she said.

Miriana also thanked her family and team, who she said had been “working day and night”.

She is currently ranked 10th by bookmakers in terms of her chances of winning – a notable improvement. “We did better and hopefully we will continue to do even better,” she said.

“Let me be Miriana and we will see what happens,” she added.

Miriana will perform ninth in the running order during Thursday’s semi-final, between Lithuania and Georgia.

The show begins at 9pm and Times of Malta will be posting live updates throughout the evening.