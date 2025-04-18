After Jacqueline Camilleri passed away following a three-year battle with leukaemia, her husband Mark received a heartfelt message from a friend she had made in hospital.

Herta Attard, who was just beginning her own cancer journey when Jacqueline was nearing the end of hers, told Mark something that brought him comfort.

“She told me that, when they were alone, Jackie told her: ‘I’m happy. I lived my life.’ And, during her illness, we had a grandchild she got to enjoy for eight months. At least she died happy,” Mark shares.

Despite the heartbreak of losing his wife of 30 years, those words uplifted him, especially after experiencing the start of their cancer journey during the isolating days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he could not be by her side.

He shares his story ahead of the annual Good Friday fundraising marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares, the organisation that supported him and Jacqueline by providing accommodation in the UK during five treatment visits.

Mark, a former mayor of Żebbuġ, recalls meeting Jacqueline at the bank where they both worked in 1990, the same year Pope John Paul II visited Malta. After dating for three years, they married and were together for three decades.

Their world changed in October 2020. During the pandemic, Jacqueline began feeling breathless, initially blaming the face masks. Soon after, unexplained bruises appeared on her legs. Concerned, they visited the doctor, who ordered blood tests.

“The next day, the doctor called and told me to pick her up from work and head straight to the hospital. It never crossed my mind that it would be serious,” Mark recalls. “But, because of COVID, I wasn’t allowed in. Six hours later, she called and told me she had leukaemia.”

Leukaemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow.

Mark and Jacqueline during 2023 Puttinu marathon.

Treatment

Jacqueline remained in hospital from November 2020 to April 2021 for chemotherapy.

“I couldn’t go in. When she had the strength, she would come out, and we’d speak through a glass door on our mobile phones. It was incredibly hard, but I understood the need for restrictions,” says Mark.

Her sister turned out to be a suitable stem cell donor, and, in April 2021, they travelled to the UK with her sister and mother for a transplant. Due to COVID restrictions, Mark couldn’t be with her during her hospital stay.

“Before we went to the UK, the first worry was where to stay,” he says. “Then I got a call from Angele [Cuschieri, president of Puttinu Cares]. I didn’t know her, but she knew our situation. She told us to go pick up the keys. That gave us peace of mind.”

They spent six months in the UK.

Things started settling but, in May 2022, Jacqueline relapsed and the couple travelled back to the UK four more times for stem cell top-ups, each visit lasting about a week. Each time, they stayed at the Puttinu Cares apartments.

“When we were in the UK, I was lucky that the hospital was just a 30-minute walk away. But some patients had to travel over an hour and a half. These flats are crucial for families in treatment,” Mark explains, referring to the fact that Puttinu is currently renovating apartments in central London.

The Malta Community Chest Fund also supported them with the cost of expensive medications.

Mark Camilleri speaking on the fundraising marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Hope

For a while, Jacqueline returned to normal life and even went back to work. But, in September 2023, she began having breathing difficulties again. Her immune system was severely weakened, and she was hospitalised in November.

She was placed in an induced coma and passed away on December 4, 2023, at the age of 54.

“I remember the last time I spoke to her. It was a Thursday, about a week-and-a-half before she died. It never crossed my mind that I’d get a call saying she was in a coma. Had I known, I would have stayed,” he says softly.

“This past year-and-a-half has been incredibly difficult. Everything reminds me of her,” Mark says. Still, he wants to offer hope.

“Our story didn’t have a happy ending. But, for those going through something similar, I want them to know: there is a lot of help out there.”

Marathon

Every month, between 60 and 90 Maltese patients travel to the UK for treatment. While the government covers treatment and flights, Puttinu Cares provides accommodation for patients and their relatives.

Since 2008, Puttinu has purchased 20 apartments near the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton.

However, many patients need treatment in central London. To meet this need, Puttinu is investing in new apartments just 10 minutes from Great Ormond Street Hospital, near Russell Square, a project that will cost around £30 million.

Support cancer patients and their families by donating during the Good Friday fundraising marathon, aired live on all local TV stations from 9am to 3pm and from 9pm until midnight.

How you can help Puttinu Cares all year

Puttinu Cares may be helped through BOV Mobile on 7949 9423.

You can also help by BOV Bank transfer: (Beneficiary Name) Puttinu Cares, Account number: 400 1812 2134,IBAN: MT70VALL2 2013000000040018122134 and Swift Code: VALLMTMT.

Alternatively, by HSBC Bank transfer: (Beneficiary Name) Puttinu Cares,

Account number: 089077341001, IBAN: MT55MMEB44897000000089077341001 and Swift Code: MMEBMTMT