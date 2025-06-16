Former party Deputy Speaker Claudette Buttigieg has said she “wished things were different” when asked about Roberta Metsola’s decision not to become leader of the Nationalist Party.

“It was a difficult decision, and either way she was going to face backlash. I wish this wasn’t the situation,” Buttigieg said. “I wish the situation were different".

Hopes of Metsola taking over the Nationalist Party were dashed on Saturday when the European Parliament president announced she was staying in Brussels.

As they walked into parliament on Monday afternoon PN MPs were asked their feelings about the PN superstar’s decision.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

Most said they respected her decision, saying she faced a difficult choice. Some opted not to comment while one MP said Roberta Metsola made the right call by opting to stay in the EU.

“I think Roberta made the right decision; its an honour for our country that she has that role. Once she took on that role she needs to see her term through”, said veteran PN parliamentarian Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

He added that Metsola leaving her role as EP president would have damaged Malta’s reputation.

Asked if he was disappointed with Metsola’s decision, Mario De Marco – another of the PN old guard – said: “Its not an issue of being disappointed; one hopes there are a number of people who come out as candidates for leader”.

Since Bernard Grech resigned as PN leader last Tuesday, no candidate has come forward to take on the mantle of leader.

Until Saturday, almost all of the party’s top brass had been hoping for Roberta Metsola to become the next Nationalist Party leader.

Had she opted to do so, multiple PN sources said she was virtually guaranteed to have run un-opposed due to her immense popularity.

Metsola, the European Parliament’s president, won an outstanding 87,000 first-preference votes in last June’s European Parliament elections.

But her staying in Brussels has left uncertainty surrouding the leadership of her party.

Although no one has announced their candidacy two MPs have excluded themselves from the race; Bepper Fenech Adami, son of former prime minister Eddie, said “I have no intention to contest for the role of leader.

And on Saturday, Darren Carabott, a popular MP from the first district, said he would not contest for the leadership.

Adrian Delia, who was PN leader between 2017 and 2020, and popular Gozitan MP Alex Borg did not exclude themselves when asked about their ambitions.