Tourism minister Ian Borg has mooted the possibility of no longer allowing the development of one and two-star hotels in an effort to increase the quality of Malta’s tourist accommodation “from the bottom up.”

Borg made the comments on the latest episode of Jon Mallia’s discussion show Il-Każin fuq Tokis.

Asked by Mallia how Malta could brand itself as a high-quality destination when 41 per cent of planned hotels are designed to be three-star offerings, the minister said he was not happy with the discrepancy.

“We have been working on a policy document that we’re hoping to make public in the coming weeks, in which we aim to match the country’s touristic offerings with the expectations of those looking to visit us. We’re looking at the bottom of the market - is there still a place for one and two-star hotels, and hotels that are not classified at all?” Borg said.

Ian Borg and Jon Mallia discussed the quality of Malta's tourism product and the future of Comino, among other issues. Video: Il-Kazin fuq Tokis.

“I don’t want to prejudice the process, but I don’t think quality tourism and this sort of accommodation go hand in hand,” he added.

The minister said that those who owned one-star and two-star hotels should be encouraged to invest and upgrade.

According to a 2024 Deloitte report commissioned by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, in 2023 there were 380 two-star bedrooms in Malta, less than two percent of total bedrooms.

Comino visitors

On the subject of Comino, Borg reiterated comments he made when he appeared on the Times Talk podcast last month, in which he said that the first priority when it came to capping the number of daily visitors to Comino was to reduce the current figure – around 12,000 at the height of summer - by half.

“Around Christmas time I visited Comino with my daughter, and I estimate there must have been around 800 people on the island, even at this time of year. This made me realise how it must be in summer, and that something had to be done," he said.

Pressed by Mallia on whether a cap of around 5,000 was enough to safeguard the island, Borg said he could not provide an ideal number at this stage.

“Let’s say it’s 1,000 for example. If someone says we should reduce the current number of 12,000 to 1,000 and solve all of Comino’s problems in a single summer, then they don't really want us to succeed and want Comino to stay as it is so they have an excuse to protest and insist the government is not in control.”

Mallia sardonically replied that the number would be less of a mystery if the government published a study on Comino’s carrying capacity carried out by the Environment and Resource Authority, which environmental NGOs have also repeatedly asked for.

The episode airs on Friday at 8:40pm on GO Tokis.