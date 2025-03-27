A judge on a TV talent show was asked to say yes to more than a performance on Thursday after her partner proposed to her on set.

During filming for ONE TV’s Brillanti show, judge Verdiana Zangaro appeared confused as, instead of the next contestant, her partner entered the stage to the sound of Italian singer Gino Paoli’s Una lunga storia d'amore (A Long Love Story).

Seeming to guess what was about to happen, fellow judges Greta Manuzi and Nathaniel Morrison started exclaiming “Oh my god” as Zangaro headed to the stage at the request of her partner, who asked her to dance with him.

After a brief slow dance and hushed conversation, he got down on one knee and proposed to the stunned and ecstatic reactions of the fellow judges.

Verdiana Zangaro said yes to more than a performance during filming. Video: Brillanti/ONE TV.

Hand clasped to her face and visibly emotional, Zangaro said the one word her partner – and, no doubt, contestants on the show – had been waiting for: “Si”, or “yes” in her native Italian.

Morrison said: “Oh my god, she said yes! This is amazing!” before he, Manuzi and producer Joseph Chetcuti joined the newly betrothed couple on stage to offer their congratulations.

Manuzi exclaimed: “We were dressed for the occasion”.

A tearful bride-to-be could be seen hugging her fellow cast members and showing them the ring as the group discussed the proposal.

Getting the show back on the road, Chetcuti told the happy couple: “We have to continue with auditions, but we are all invited to your wedding”.

Zangaro, known publicly by her stage name Verdiana, came to public attention after appearing on the Italian reality TV show Amici di Maria De Filippi.

She has released solo albums and won the latest edition of Italian music-themed TV contest Tale e Quale Show.

Brillanti airs every Wednesday at 8.45pm.