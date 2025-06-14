Authorities working around the Tania Flats collapse site are already facing the complex task of managing the aftermath. But doing so in the heart of Malta’s entertainment hub during peak tourist season makes the operation even more challenging.

Times of Malta visited Paceville to speak to tourists in the area about their reactions to Wednesday’s collapse, with many describing the scene as “shocking”.

Tourists reacting to the building collapse in Paceville. Video Chris Sant Fournier

“It is devastating! I have never seen anything like that in London,” said 19-year-old Tyrese White from the UK capital.

He explained that he and his friend George Douglas had heard about the collapse while travelling to Malta, and briefly questioned whether they should continue with their plans.

“We had to double-guess ourselves and think if it is the right decision to come,” White said.

Douglas said he found it “confusing” that such contrasting scenes could be found so close to each other in Malta.

“Just down the street, buildings are falling over. But a five-minute walk are two five-star hotels, you know? It's confusing, but it's a beautiful country, nevertheless.”

Another British tourist, 23-year-old Liam, had just arrived in Malta on Wednesday when the collapse occurred.

He and his friends were “super excited” to begin their holiday, but said the sight of emergency services in the area quickly dampened their mood.

"We had no idea what was going on," he said.

“Before I knew it, we turned a corner and there it was. It was a big shock and worry to us, understandably. But it seems authorities have it under control.”

While most of the tourists interviewed said they felt safe due to the authorities’ handling of the situation, others were less concerned.

Maxim, 19, from Russia, and Felix, 19, from Sweden, had only just arrived in Malta and were focused on getting to the beach with some beers.

“We thought it was our booking that crashed,” joked Maxim, who said his sense of safety was directly linked to his level of alcohol consumption.

Maria, 61, from Brazil, who is studying English in Malta, said she was “shocked” to see the site while walking to school and had never witnessed anything similar in Brazil or elsewhere.

Controlled demolition of the remaining parts of Tania Flats began on Friday afternoon. Around 40 people were evacuated as a precaution. A nearby hotel, various shops and a bar on St George’s Street were also cleared.

Work continued into Saturday.