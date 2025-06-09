Italian football legend Francesco Totti reminded fans of his sporting genius on Sunday when he scored a goal from the halfway line in an exhibition match.

Totti, 48, was taking part in a match between former Serie A players that featured stars like Adriana, Gianfranco Zola, Juan Sebastian Veron and Javier Zanetti.

But it was the former AC Roma talisman who stole the show with a stunning volley from just behind the halfway line at the 20-minute mark.

The looping ball caught goalkeeper Sebastien Frey by surprise and dropped into the net beyond his outstretched hand.

Supporters at the Stadio Ennio Tardini stood up to applaud Totti, who retired from professional football eight years ago after a career that saw him score more than 300 goals for Roma and the Italian national team.

The charity game, dubbed Operazione Nostalgia, ended 7-7.