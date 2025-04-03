Jamie Cardona is still reeling from his surprising Mużika Mużika victory last week – a bitter-sweet win, he admits, as he is celebrating a song that is a raw confession of a real, failed relationship in his life, and for which he bears responsibility.

In his first interview after his victory on Saturday, Cardona opened up about his victory and the song’s meaning on the Times Talk podcast, which is being released on Thursday.

"I feel tired but happy," he confessed, a mix of disbelief and joy in his voice.

"I don’t know how I won. It still feels surreal."

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Cardona, a 24-year-old radio host known for his comedic writing and theatrical performances, surprised everyone by entering the competition with a deeply personal song called Stajna Konna Aħna (Could have been us), and was crowned the winner on Saturday.

The song itself carries a weight of personal regret.

"The story behind the song is true. It’s about a failed relationship that ended through my fault," Cardona revealed, his voice tinged with sadness. Respecting the privacy of his former girlfriend, he kept details vague but said the victory was “bitter-sweet”.

"It feels like I’m taking the glory for something I feel sorry about – a situation which hurt someone,” he said. “But I am impressed with how many people seemed to relate to the song.”

Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

He admitted he was not the best singer in the competition, but people somehow connected with the whole package.

"It was my first attempt at presenting myself to the public as a singer," he explained.

"I know I’m not a singer and my voice is far from perfect, but I didn’t enter the competition to be a singer. I am a writer at heart. Sometimes I express my feelings in writing for theatre, or for a sitcom, and sometimes it’s in a song. And that’s what I was doing – expressing my feelings in the way that felt closest to my heart.

"But what makes a singer, really? I may have even been the worst vocalist out there – I don’t know – but people liked the whole package. They related to it and embraced it.

‘We wrote it five days before deadline’

Initially, Cardona had no intention to join the competition. He simply wrote the first few verses after the breakup when he was overcome by the emotions of the situation. He sent them to his friend who told him it would make a great Mużika Mużika submission.

From then on, the song's creation was a whirlwind – it was written, recorded and submitted in a few days, and mostly at night, with musicians Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur and Shaun Farrugia.

Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

“When we decided we would submit it, we were just five days away from the deadline. And back then Aleandro and myself were a week away from another theatrical show – Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin – So, we would finish rehearsals late at night, go straight to the studio and work on the song throughout the night, and then I’d go straight to the radio studio to host the breakfast show," recalled.

"I wrote the verses, Aleandro came up with the bridge and Shaun with the chorus. And that’s how it came about. I don’t even know why I submitted the song. It just happened."

Not a wedding song

Cardona said his win also marked a shift in the festival’s perception. The festival was beginning to get a reputation for producing winning songs that were also wedding songs, and that would go on to be performed at weddings in the following months, he said.

“One of the competitors admitted with me that they were seeking to win with a song that could become a popular wedding song,” he said, adding there was no bad blood between the competitors.

“It was starting to feel like there was a formula singers had to follow to win. My song broke that formula."

Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Since his win Cardona was, however, already invited to perform the song in three weddings later this year.

“I don’t think I’ll do it because it’s not exactly a wedding song. It’s quite literally the opposite.”

String of successes

This win adds another feather to Cardona’s already well-adorned cap. Beyond being a popular radio host on Bay alongside co-host Taryn Mamo Cefai, Cardona is also a successful actor.

His one-man show Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja was named by Malta Records as the longest-running theatrical production in Malta. It premiered last April and he is still doing re-runs of it a year later due to popular demand.

He also starred in the sold-out musical Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin, which tells the story of Malta’s queer communities during the 1980s AIDS crisis.

And in July last year, he took on the titular role in Charlie Chaplin’s classic The Great Dictator.

More recently, he was among the cast of the Manoel Theatre hit Dear Evan Hansen.

While it appears that whatever he has touched has turned to gold, he has a much humbler take. All of those projects were a success because they were a collaboration with some of the most talented people in the country, he said, and so was the Mużika Mużika song.

"It’s always been a team effort. I work with many talented people whose talent I can’t even stand next to. People who are really good at what they do and do it from the heart,” he said.

“People like Aleandro and Shaun in Mużika Mużika, Luke Saydon and Denise Mulholland in Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin and Vikesh Godhwani in my one-man show. They’re simply geniuses and I can’t take credit for my successes alone.”

Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

There is also an element of luck, he insisted. He was lucky that theatre is accessible in Malta, and that the small size of the country makes is relatively easier to make an impact.

“I was also lucky because my mother spent my childhood taking me to acting and singing lessons. There’s a lot to be grateful for. But I also work a lot. I feel loved a lot, by many people around me – friends, family and the people who watch me perform.”

On stripping naked

Cardona's one-man show, which includes a moment where he strips naked in front of the audience, also sparked conversation.

"That wasn’t my idea," he clarified, with a hint of amusement. “The director felt the nude scene was a natural conclusion to a play exploring teenage insecurities and body shaming. In the play I constantly objectify women like we did in our school days, and so I felt I needed to show people my own nudity at the end, to redeem myself.”

Thousands of people watched that one-man show. Cardona estimates that “around two per cent of all Maltese people saw [his] genitals”. But he emphasised the message behind the nudity, rather than the shock value.

"I acknowledge many people eventually bought tickets because I was stripping naked, but I didn’t strip naked to sell tickets. I truly believe in the message that the show is trying to convey and I don’t regret doing it."

Looking ahead, Cardona plans to release an EP with five or six other songs that he wrote but never published.

"I feel I have a responsibility to do it now," he said of his music. However, he remains grounded.

"I feel clueless next to many talented people in this country. I like to think of myself as a small man and that there are many more people who are better than me, because it allows me to keep learning."

He is not considering entering Eurovision or other music competitions for now, but he says he has an “ambitious theatrical project” lined up for next year and he would like to return to television eventually.

Subscribe to the Times Talk podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast app.