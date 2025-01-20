When Joseph Mallia completed his year-long marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares on the quiet terrace of a Tarxien home for the elderly, there was no one to applaud him or crack open a bottle of champagne.

But the efforts of the 86-year-old man who has lost his sight and undergone a serious heart intervention, among others, did not go unrewarded: he managed to raise over €11,500 for the charity.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Before kicking off the marathon – which required him to take 1,000 steps every day for 365 days – Joseph, known as Josie, was going through a rough patch healthwise.

“I was determined to do something about it, and I knew walking was beneficial for my health, but I needed some motivation. So, I decided on a motto: ‘for me, for you and for world peace’,” he said.

Josie knows too well what it means to lose a child to leukaemia. The father-of-three lost his son Paul at the age of 16 over 40 years ago.

His marathon lasted from one Christmas to another, but he nearly failed to complete it.

“Towards the end, I slipped and fell – in an incident that has nothing to do with the marathon – broke my hipbone and injured my knee.

“I spent some time at the hospital for treatment, but once I was back at the home for the elderly, I persisted and finished the marathon with the aid of a walker or a wheelchair.

“When it rained, I would go to the terrace and wait for the rain to stop.”

He admits there were other times he came close to giving up, but when he skipped a session of walking, he made up for it that evening or the following day.

Josie’s efforts were also recognised by the local authorities: he bagged the health ministry’s Premju Anzjanità Attiva for 2024.

Rain or shine, Josie Mallia completed his marathon on the terrace of the home for the elderly. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Useful information – how you can help Puttinu Cares

Although his marathon is now over, Puttinu Cares may still be helped through BOV Mobile on 7949 9423.

You can also help by BOV Bank transfer: (Beneficiary Name) Puttinu Cares, Account number: 400 1812 2134,IBAN: MT70VALL2 2013000000040018122134 and Swift Code: VALLMTMT.

Alternatively, by HSBC Bank transfer: (Beneficiary Name) Puttinu Cares,

Account number: 089077341001, IBAN: MT55MMEB44897000000089077341001 and Swift Code: MMEBMTMT

Puttinu Cares supports children and adults requiring cancer treatment. Around 80 patients need to travel to the UK for treatment every month. The charity has applied for an extension to add another floor to the central London property for an additional 27 new studio apartments.