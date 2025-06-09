An Australian journalist was hit by a rubber bullet while reporting on riots in Los Angeles on Sunday, with video footage of the incident suggesting a police officer deliberately targeted her.

Nine News correspondent Lauren Tomasi was describing how the Los Angeles Police Department was moving in on horseback and firing rubber bullets at protesters in downtown LA.

At that point, a police officer in riot gear aimed in her direction and fired off a round, hitting Tomasi in her calf.

“You just ****ing shot the reporter!” her camera operator can be heard saying as he and Tomasi turned away.

Tomasi later said she was safe but was left with a large bruise on her leg.

In a statement, Nine News said she and her camera operator would continue to report on the riots.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information," the company said.

An Australian senator has since urged the country’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to raise the issue when he meets with US President Donald Trump at a G7 meeting scheduled for next week.

“The first thing he must tell the president is to stop shooting at our journalists," Senator Sarah Hansen-Young said. "Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of a strong, functioning democracy."

Tensions in LA were inflamed over the weekend as Trump ordered National Guard troops into Los Angeles to quell protests against mass detentions and arrests by immigration officials.

That order stoked tensions even further, said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said he had formally asked Trump to rescind the order and return the troops to state command.

"We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed," the governor said.