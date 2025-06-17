There are “definitely” enough legal consequences for those whose shortcomings cause incidents in and around construction sites, Robert Abela said.

The prime minister was speaking five days after a Paceville block collapsed, only hours after 32 residents were evacuated.

Had the students not left the building, the collapse could have marked the worst tragedy in modern Maltese history.

“Right now there are ongoing investigations, and if it is found that someone was responsible for shortcomings during works... they will have to pay for what has happened", said Abela.

The PM said the criminal code and laws regarding the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) were strong enough.

“There are penalties that are very strong, that include a suspension of someone’s permission to work.”

On Wednesday at about 10.30 pm, a large part of the apartment block Tania Flats on Triq Paceville collapsed into a heap in the heart of the entertainment mecca.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The building is adjacent to an active construction site run by Excel Developments, which is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo. Agius is listed as the project developer.

Excel Trading Limited said "the collapse was not caused" by any works commissioned by the company.

The BCA said it is currently investigating the incident “and will take all necessary action as empowered under its legal mandate.”

The authority said it has the power to impose penalties and sanctions for breaches, including administrative fines, stop-work orders, and suspension or revocation of licences.

It said it also has the power to refer serious cases to criminal authorities.

On Monday, Abela praised the work of the authority, saying reforms in the authority and others outlined in the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry meant that “a tragedy was avoided.”

Abela said that the enforcement capabilities have increased significantly within the BCA, which said was a "robust organisation and it fulfilled its job in this case".

Earlier that day, the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) said its investigation into the collapse of an apartment block in Paceville had found “no evidence” that excavation works were taking place at the site.

In further comments to Times of Malta, the KTP said only demolition works appeared to had taken place at the construction site next to the collapsed building, noting the developers appeared to have invoked a 2021 permit to begin the demolition works ahead of a pending application to build a block of flats at the site.

The 2021 permit allows for the demolition of existing buildings, excavation of the site and the construction of a 125-bedroom hotel including five levels of basement parking.

The controlled demolition of the remainder of the building at the collapse site was completed on Sunday.