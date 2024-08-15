In 1810, Marshal Masséna's Napoleonic army invaded Portugal, only to be defeated at Buçaco. Despite this setback, the Portuguese and British, led by General Wellington, strategically retreated.

Valeria Sarmiento's epic frames this pivotal moment of the Peninsular War through a mosaic of human drama. As the battle looms, soldiers and civilians from all walks of life – caught in webs of love, deceit, nobility, and ruthlessness – converge on the battlefield, where their fates will be forged in the fires of war and ambition.