Inmates and prison wardens participated in the traditional feet washing ceremony during the Maundy Thursday Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna led the solemn commemoration of the Lord’s Supper on Thursday evening at the start of the Easter Triduum.

The ceremony, which was streamed live, saw the archbishop wash the feet of five inmates (two men and three women) and three prison wardens (two female and one man).

While the archbishop started the Mass by welcoming foreign members of the congregation in English, before switching back to Maltese, Singaporean deacon Tian Ci Shawn Dominic Wong did a reading in perfect Maltese. He will be ordained priest in May.

The liturgical celebrations of Holy Week started on Maundy Thursday morning with Chrism Mass presided by the archbishop.

After the homily the archbishop and the priests renewed the promises they had made on the day of their ordination committing anew to their communion with their bishop and with the Universal Church.

Priests renewed the promises they had made on the day of their ordination during Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday morning. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

After the renewal of priestly promises, the oils which will be used during the administration of the sacraments and other Church rites during the year until next Maundy Thursday were blessed.

The Triduum continues on Good Friday with the solemn commemoration of the passion and death of the Lord at 3.30pm with a “simple yet dramatic” liturgy which starts with the celebrant entering the church in silence and in darkness, prostrating himself.

The cross is then brought in and shown to the congregation. An old tradition sees the celebrant approach and adore the cross discalced, symbolizing the holiness of the ground upon which it stands.

The liturgy on Good Friday does not begin with the sign of the cross and does not end with the celebrant’s blessing.

The solemn vigil of the Lord’s resurrection on Holy Saturday will start at 8pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

The Easter Sunday celebration Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral will be held at 9.30am.