As the clock struck three on Wednesday, a hush fell over a small crowd of family, friends and activists gathered in Bidnija, on the spot where a car bomb killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia seven years ago.

Since her murder, the once-common field has been transformed into a site of remembrance, with mourners returning to mark the moment of the assassination.

The 52-year-old investigative journalist was killed on October 16, 2017, when a bomb placed underneath her car detonated as she drove away from her home, a few hundred metres up the road.

Her death sent shockwaves through the nation and beyond, sparking international condemnation and calls for justice.

Caruana Galizia was dubbed a 'one-woman wikileaks' by supporters and 'the witch of Bidnija' by her enemies reported on corruption, organised crime and political wrongdoing.

Her popular blog, Running Commentary would expose wrongdoing at the highest levels of government and her investigations implicated prominent politicians and businessmen in a range of illicit activities, including money laundering and corruption.

Her assassination was a turning point in Malta's political landscape. Public protests erupted, demanding accountability and an end to impunity, forcing the government to address allegations of corruption and cronyism, leading to several resignations and arrests.

Three men who carried out the murder are in prison. Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio were sentenced to 40 years in prison last year while Vincent Muscat is serving a 15-year sentence after reaching a plea bargain deal.

The alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, is awaiting trial along with two others accused of supplying the bomb. A third man, Melvin Theuma, the alleged middleman in the plot, has been pardoned.

The gathering marking the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Bidnija. Photo Chris Sant Fournier.

Despite the passage of seven years, the full extent of the circumstances surrounding Caruana Galizia's murder remains unclear.

Meanwhile, challenges remain, as Malta grapples with the ongoing effects of corruption and the need for systemic reforms.