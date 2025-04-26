Updated 10.20am

Tens of thousands of mourners flooded into St Peter's Square on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis, the champion of the poor and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader.

Some waited overnight to get a seat for the ceremony, with police reporting some 150,000 people in the square and surrounding streets even before proceedings began at 10:00am (0900 GMT).

The crowds cheered and applauded as the pope's coffin was brought out of St Peter's Basilica into the square.

Many of the more than 50 heads of state attending the funeral had entered the Basilica beforehand to pay their respects at the coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88.

Guests included Argentina's President Javier Milei and Britain's Prince William as well as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky -- who met Trump on the sidelines, according to a Ukrainian spokesperson.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, died on Monday at the age of 88. He served as Pope for 12 years, during which time he sought to transform the Church into a more open-minded and inclusive institution.

Some 250,000 people paid their respects before his coffin during its three days of lying in state at St Peter's Basilica, and huge numbers gathered from dawn on Friday to attend his final send-off.

"He was not just the pope, he was what the definition of being human is," said Andrea Ugalde, 39, who flew from Los Angeles to attend Saturday's mass.

Italian and Vatican authorities have mounted a major security operation for the ceremony, with more than 50 heads of state on the guest list.

A no-fly zone is in place, fighter jets are on standby and snipers will be positioned on roofs surrounding the tiny city state.

By 6 a.m. this morning, the streets and bridges surrounding the Vatican were closed off with rigorous security checks. Within Vatican City alone, around 4,000 police officers have been deployed. To access the funeral mass, attendees must pass through at least three security checkpoints.

"We spent the whole night here in the car with the children," said Peruvian Gabriela Lazo, 41.

"We are very sorry for what happened to him because we hold a South American pope in our hearts."

The funeral sets off the first of nine days of official Vatican mourning for Francis, who took over following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013.

After the mourning, cardinals will gather for the conclave to elect a new pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Diplomatic gathering

Many of Francis's reforms angered traditionalists, while his criticism of injustices, from the treatment of migrants to the damage wrought by global warming, riled many world leaders.

Yet the former archbishop of Buenos Aires's compassion and charisma earned him global affection and respect.

Trump's administration drew the pontiff's ire for its mass deportation of migrants, but the president arrived late on Friday with his wife Melania to pay tribute to "a good man" who "loved the world".

Making the first foreign trip of his second term, Trump will meet dozens of leaders from other countries keen to bend his ear over a trade war he unleashed, among other subjects.

A Ukrainian official said Trump and Zelensky met briefly on Saturday on the sidelines of the funeral.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden is also attending the funeral, as are presidents Javier Milei of Argentina, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, France's Emmanuel Macron and Lebanon's Joseph Aoun.

So too is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain’s Sir Keir Starmer and more than a dozen members of the UK’s royal family.

Malta is being represented by a sizeable contingent of dignitaries: President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and their spouses, as well as Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

European Parliament President and Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola is also attending.

They are joined by hundreds of Maltese youths and priests who originally travelled to Rome for the canonization of Carlo Acutis — often hailed as the first millennial saint. Their pilgrimage has since transformed into a final farewell to Pope Francis.

Israel -- angered by Francis's criticism of its conduct in Gaza -- is sending only its Holy See ambassador. China, which does not have formal relations with the Vatican, is not sending any representative at all.

Atmosphere in St. Peter’s Square

By 8:30 a.m., the choir was in place, rehearsing hymns to ensure perfect pitch and avoid any technical issues during the service.

The square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica was already almost completely packed.

Priests, nuns, and laypeople sat in the front seats, waiting patiently. Behind them, a vibrant sea of flags — including Polish, Colombian, and Lebanese flags — waved in the morning air.

Further back, a sea of neon green — the colour worn by pilgrims during the Jubilee — dominated the view. Many of these younger attendees had initially come to Rome to celebrate the canonization of Acutis but now find themselves participating in a historic farewell.

All entrances to Vatican City are packed, with long lines of people still hoping to gain access.

Simple tomb

Francis died of a stroke and heart failure less than a month after he left hospital where he had battled pneumonia for five weeks.

He loved nothing more than being among his flock, taking selfies with the faithful and kissing babies, and made it his mission to visit the peripheries, rather than mainstream centres of Catholicism.

His last public act, the day before his death, was an Easter Sunday blessing of the entire world, ending his papacy as he had begun it -- with an appeal to protect the "vulnerable, the marginalised and migrants".

The Jesuit chose to be named after Saint Francis of Assisi, saying he wanted "a poor church for the poor", and eschewed fine robes and the papal palace.

Instead, the Church's 266th pope lived at a Vatican guesthouse and chose to be interred in his favourite Rome church, Santa Maria Maggiore -- the first pontiff to be buried outside the Vatican walls in more than a century.

His send-off will be a grand affair, featuring some 224 cardinals and 750 bishops and priests alongside world dignitaries.

Catholics around the world are holding events to watch the proceedings live, including in Buenos Aires.

"The pope showed us that there was another way to live the faith," said Lara Amado, 25.

But the humble pope asked to be put inside a single wooden coffin to be laid in a simple marble tomb.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken to the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica via the Fori Imperiali -- where Rome's ancient temples lie -- and the Colosseum.

A group of "poor and needy" will greet the hearse on its arrival, the Vatican said.

Refusal to judge

Francis's admirers credit him with transforming perceptions of the Church and helping revive the faith following decades of clerical sex abuse scandals.

He was considered a radical by some for allowing divorced believers to receive communion, approving the baptism of transgender believers and blessings for same-sex couples, and refusing to judge gay Catholics.

But he also stuck with some centuries-old dogma, notably holding firm on the Church's opposition to abortion.

The first trip of Francis's 12-year papacy was to Lampedusa, an Italian island that is often the first port of call for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, and he visited Greece's Lesbos island, flying 12 refugees home with him.

Some of those refugees will be at his funeral.