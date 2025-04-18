More than €600,000 was donated by the public during the first two hours of a televised fundraiser in aid of Puttinu Cares.

RELATED STORIES Watch: ‘I’m happy. I lived my life’ - leukaemia victim's final message

Every month, between 60 and 90 Maltese patients travel to the UK for treatment. While the government covers treatment and flights, Puttinu provides accommodation for patients and their relatives.

Since 2008, Puttinu has purchased 20 apartments near the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton.

However, many patients need treatment in central London. To meet this need, Puttinu is investing in new apartments just 10 minutes from Great Ormond Street Hospital, near Russell Square, a project that will cost around £30 million.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna is among the volunteers answering calls during the live marathon.

He told marathon host Peppi Azzopardi and Puttinu's Angele Cuschieri and Rennie Zerafa, that the Church will be sponsoring an apartment in memory of the late Mgr Paul Cremona, who died last month aged 79.

Mgr Scicluna said he saw the "essential support" provided by Puttinu whenever he visited patients in the UK. He urged people to also take care of those suffering, apart from taking care of their spirituality on Good Friday.

"Let's unite in suffering," he urged, noting that people approaching death because of disease or a condition should be made to feel that they are not alone.

The marathon includes people and children who have received support from Puttinu in recent years, months or weeks.

Amanda reuniting with her daughter in the UK

Among others, Amanda is receiving treatment in the UK after being diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

She spoke of the heartbreak her family goes through whenever she needs to stay in the UK for treatment, away from her two children.

Anthony's (right) mother.

Meanwhile, Anthony's mother spoke of the heartbreak of seeing her son suffering while receiving treatment for two cancers.

As a grandmother of 14, she also has to come to terms with staying away from her children and grandchildren in Malta while she accompanies her son Anthony in the UK.

The televised marathon is being held hours after another marathon - a 20km walk - from Mellieħa to Floriana.

A record 10,000 people took part in the marathon against a €10 donation.

How can you help?

The marathon is being aired live on all local TV stations from 9am to 3pm and from 9pm until midnight.

One can call 5180 2008 for a donation of €25 or 5190 2062 for a donation of €50.

They can also donate €11.65 by sending an SMS on 5061 9225, or pledge any other amount on 2144 1111.

Donations can also be made through bank transfers:

HSBC Bank Transfer

Beneficiary: Puttinu Cares Foundation

Account number: 089077341001

IBAN: MT55MMEB44897000000089077341001

Swift Code: MMEBMTMT

BOV Mobile

[Name] Puttinu BOV Mobile

[Mobile] 7949 9423

BOV Bank Transfer

Beneficiary: Puttinu Cares Foundation

Account number — 400 1812 2134

IBAN: MT70VALL22013000000040018122134

Swift Code: VALLMTMT

APS Bank Transfer

Beneficiary: Puttinu Cares Foundation

Bank: APS Bank Malta

Account Number: 48070210019

IBAN number: MT96APSB77013000000048070210019

BIC/SWIFT: APSBMTMT