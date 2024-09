Prime Minister Robert Abela will be addressing a UN Security meeting on Wednesday that will discuss international peace and security.

The meeting - which is the council's 9732nd - is called Leadership for peace: united in respect of the UN Charter, in search of a secure future.

It will be presided over by Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Malta is currently one of 10 countries serving a two-year term as non-permanent members of the Security Council.