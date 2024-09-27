Semi-synthetic cannabinoid products will be banned from Malta, the Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms confirmed on Friday.

Rebecca Buttigieg said the main aim behind the ban was to safeguard the public’s health and reduce children’s accessibility to the usually colourful but harmful products.

HHC, short for hexahydrocannabinol, is a semi-synthetic cannabidiol, which is extracted from low-THC cannabis (hemp) and is a popular cannabis substitute.

In recent months, products containing HHC - colourful gummy bears, cookies, and lollipops - were sold in stores across the country and on food delivery platforms. Unlike THC, which is regulated by law, there is a legal grey area around HHC.

Buttigieg said the difference between THC and HHC was that the latter was more harmful as it was semi-synthetic and not a natural product, like THC.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg on Friday. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

She said the decision to ban HHC products was not done overnight.

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis set up a technical committee made up of representatives from the Superintendent of Public Health, the police and University of Malta professionals to discuss the way forward.

“We also looked at the European Union Drugs Agency advice, and like many other countries, we decided it would be best to prohibit these products from the Maltese markets,” Buttigieg told Times of Malta.

Buttigieg first announced the market ban on HHC products during a Lovin Malta interview.

“This is for the benefit of the public’s health and to ensure there is no easy access for children. These products are marketed as gummy bears and lollipops, which are very colourful and can attract children’s attention, but they can be harmful,” she said.

“We believe the best way to regulate these products is by prohibiting them from the market.”

Buttigieg’s comments come after the health minister raised concern about the impact of vapes and HHC products on youths.

Church organisations had called on the government to ban the semi-synthetic drug, while the Authority for Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) previously expressed “great concern” that the product was sold openly in shops.

Buttigieg shot down the proposal of selling HHC products at local cannabis clubs which have been granted a licence to operate, and legally grow and sell the drug.

“The products are different. The associations provide natural products of a high standard and take into consideration the health of those who use cannabis,” she said, adding there were not enough studies on the effects of the semi-synthetic drug on an individual's health.

Will CBD products be fully legalised?

Buttigieg was meanwhile asked if cannabidiol (best known as CBD) products will be fully legalised.

She said the reform already catered for CBD products, as long as the product had less than 0.2% THC.

While THC is what gives cannabis its psychoactive effect, also known as a ‘high’, CBD has no psychoactive properties. It is often used for its medicinal properties.

CBD is usually sold as a component in oils, edible and cosmetic products. It is also available in flower form. According to the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance Act, cannabinoid products with less than 0.2% THC are legal.