The International Fireworks Festival came to spectacular close on Wednesday night with a pyrotechnic display featuring 550 drones that were permitted to launch fireworks in a European first.

The Civil Aviation directorate within Transport Malta said on Thursday Malta was the first country in Europe to authorise the launching of fireworks from drones.

The spectacular grand finale of the International Fireworks Festival saw the first time drones were granted permission to launch fireworks.

Pyroemotions, the pyrotechnics company responsible for organising this type of show in Europe is registered in Malta and has recently produced similar shows in Aosta, Italy and Burgio in Sicily. It will shortly be producing more shows in Montenegro and other places in Italy.

The directorate said it has been collaborating with the European Uinon Aviation Safety Agency, of which it is a member, to introduce new concepts for drone swarms and now for such drone swarms to be equipped with pyrotechnics.