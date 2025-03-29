The government will do everything within its power to stop an EU law that would lower the age limit for car drivers to 17, Chris Bonett said on Saturday.

However, the transport minister admitted that succeeding in stopping the directive from applying to Malta is unlikely.

The so-called 'accompanied driving scheme' would allow 17-year-olds to drive as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The transport minister said the EU was close to completing the EU directive.

"Malta was, still is, and will remain against this... but this directive will pass via qualified majority voting meaning that even though Malta could vote against, it can still go through".

Video: Chris Bonett/ Facebook

Malta, as a member state, will then have to implement the directive.

However, Bonett said the government is looking for ways to exempt Malta from EU law: "Maybe we can get an opt-out or some sort of derogation."

But this is something that is very difficult to acquire, Bonett admitted, because European directives usually do not include such caveats.

"We will continue trying to the end so the age you can acquire a car license does not go down to 17," Bonett said.

The minimum age tp obtain a driving licence in Malta is 18 years old for most categories, such as cars and motorcycles.

The transport minister made the comments as he unveiled details for an 18-month plan to reduce traffic in Malta.