Malta international Teddy Teuma took centre stage for Stade Reims as he netted the winner in a 2-1 victory at fourth-division Cannes on Wednesday to set up a French Cup final meeting with holders Paris Saint-Germain in May.

Cannes were looking to become the first fourth-tier club to reach the final since Calais lost to Nantes in the 2000 showpiece, but came up just short.

Instead Ligue 1 side Reims moved to within one win of lifting their first major trophy since the 1991 French League Cup.

They will face PSG, who came from two goals down to defeat second-tier Dunkerque 4-2 on Tuesday, at the Stade de France on May 24.

