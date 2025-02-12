A conference on tourism in Malta kicked off with a rendition of the Godfather theme tune by a full orchestra.

The event on Wednesday morning at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, will see the presentation of Malta's tourism results for last year.

But before that the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra gave a short 15-minute performance that started with a recital of the main score of the Godfather.

The Godfather trilogy follows the story of a crime family in the USA and are regarded as among the best crime films of all time.

Malta Philharmonic Orchestra performs music from The Godfather.

This is the first time Ian Borg will be presiding over the annual tourism results after he took over as tourism minister following Clayton Bartolo's resignation.

Bartolo was forced to resign as tourism minister and was kicked out of the PL parliamentary group following news that he was being investigated over Malta Tourism Authority kickbacks his wife allegedly received.

News of the kickbacks came as Bartolo was found to have abused his power when he gave his girlfriend, now wife Amanda Muscat, a lucrative consultancy job she was unqualified for and did not do.

Besides music from the Godfather, the orchestra played music from two other films ET and Gladiator.

The orchestra is due to perform Skyfall in Concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre this weekend, their second installment of their James Bond Concert series.