As the final rays of the third sunset dipped beneath the horizon, Mark Bezzina had every reason to celebrate.

Over the course of 50 hours, the 42-year-old diver had run 300km around Malta, roughly the same distance between the island and Palermo, on a charity challenge he named the Three Sunsets Run.

But even as friends and family gathered to cheer his arrival near San Martin Cave in Żebbiegħ, Bezzina didn’t stop. Not yet.

His support team quickly noticed he was still two kilometres short of the 300km target, so he kept going.

Mark Bezzina's 50 hour challenge Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Joined by his loyal dog Buddy for the final stretch, Bezzina clocked the last kilometres to officially reach his goal. Cheers erupted, prosecco bottles popped, one for each sunset and Bezzina, exhausted but elated, smiled through the sweat and couldn't stop moving.

“I am feeling very happy and over the moon that I reached my goal,” said Bezzina, who owns Bezz Diving Centre. He began his journey at 5.30pm on April 19 and completed it at 7.30pm on April 21. Over that entire 50-hour stretch, he slept for less than an hour.

For most of it, he was in good spirits. “I felt happy doing the run for 95 per cent of the time,” he said, crediting his team for keeping him going.

“What kept me busy was gratitude,” he explained. “I try not to listen to my thoughts but to speak to myself. Usually I draft a gratitude list and I keep myself busy by looping through this list. Lots of positive self-talk.”

Bezzina with his friends at the end of the run ready to celebrate. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Three Sunsets Run is just the latest of Bezzina’s endurance exploits. He has previously run marathons and taken part in the Three Islands Adventure, during which he ran the perimeter of Malta, Gozo, and Comino, crossing between them with a sippy.

The idea for this challenge, however, had been simmering for three years. Its purpose, he said, was simple: to raise funds for causes close to his heart.

“The purpose was to fundraise funds for several charities close to my heart. Them being mental health, animal welfare and Victory Kitchen.”

At the time he crossed the finish line, Bezzina had already raised €6,000. All donations will go to Victory Kitchen, the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health (ACAMH Malta), the Richmond Foundation, and athlete Fabio Spiteri’s own charity initiatives.

Running three loops of the island in under three days took grit, stamina and a whole lot of heart. But Bezzina proved that when purpose fuels perseverance, nothing is out of reach. Because sometimes, the best things do come in threes.

