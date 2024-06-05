Two of Malta’s youngest local council candidates want to prove to voters that despite their age, 16-year-olds can come up with new and innovative ideas to improve their localities and can do so while still furthering their studies.

The forthcoming elections will be the first time that 16-year-olds will not only be able to vote, but also become mayors and deputy mayors.

Times of Malta spent a day with two of the youngest candidates, seeing how they balance their time between studies and house visits, and how even in politics, age is just a number.

Could these 16-year-olds be Fgura and Qrendi's next mayors? Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

‘I’m determined to be there for the people’

“Saying that teenagers lack maturity is a lie,” was Andre Mizzi’s direct answer when asked for his opinion about 16-year-olds being too young to contest.

Mizzi, who turned 16 in April, is the Labour Party’s youngest candidate, seeking election in Fgura.

On the same ballot sheet in Fgura is Izak Catania De Giovanni, who turned 16 in March.

“A 16-year-old youth can make big decisions. Perhaps we might take a bit longer because we have to do the necessary research, but it doesn’t mean we are not mature enough,” says Mizzi.

During his electoral campaign, Mizzi has had to juggle house visits with studying for his nine SEC, (O-Level) exams.

“There is no right age for this. Anyone determined to work in a team and focus on the tasks assigned to him can be a candidate.

“I always wanted to be that person in a team that gives their all, and the council can provide me with that feeling of working towards something better,” he said.

Andre Mizzi with his nannu Charles Calleja, better known as his ‘campaign manager’. Credit: Facebook

Grandfather as campaign manager

Mizzi schedules his day to the dot, studying for exams in the morning and going on house visits in the evening.

"I feel my time management is very good," he said. But one family member has been essential during his campaign.

At 78, grandfather Charles Calleja has been helping his grandson by handing out his business cards and flyers while Mizzi is studying.

"My nannu helps me a lot, he is technically my campaign manager," he said.

“Many people who have spoken to me know who my nannu is and respect him greatly.”

Calleja is a well-known figure among residents, as he spent years volunteering at the Fgura Labour Party club. While initially concerned that his grandson would not cope with studying and campaigning, he was soon impressed by his dedication and perseverance and often tags along during house visits.

Could PL’s youngest candidate, Andre Mizzi, be Fgura’s next mayor? Credit: Facebook

If he is elected, Mizzi says he will work with others to make Fgura more inclusive for residents.

“I want to be close to the people and continue improving the locality, not just for one group of people, but everyone.”

It will be another balancing act, as he plans on continuing to study in order to pursue a career in journalism.

‘Best way to get your message across is through politics’

Like Mizzi, 16-year-old Nina Briffa’s electoral campaign was interrupted by exams, but this was not a new scenario for her.

Briffa, a first-year De Le Salle College sixth-form student, is not new to politics. At 13, she began to attend PN activities and fundraisers, and later on, during her O-level exams, she would help candidates with their campaigns and join them during their house visits.

Three years later, that experience comes in handy, as she is now contesting for a seat on Qrendi’s local council as the PN’s youngest female candidate.

The party’s youngest candidate is 16-year-old Gabriel Borg Ferrando, running as a candidate for St Julian’s council.

She said that people she had met had not commented on her being too young to be a candidate.

If people got to know me, they would change their opinion’ Nina Briffa. Credit: Facebook

“When people ask me how old I am and find out I am 16, they encourage me. Of course, there is criticism online, not because of who I am but because of my age. Once people get to know me, that opinion will change, I believe”

She said the situation youth politicians face in balancing their time is similar to that of student-athletes.

"People think I cannot manage (politics) because of my studies. Student-athletes face the same challenge and are more restricted because of their fixed hours of training,” she said.

Mcdonald's with Francis Zammit Dimech

Briffa is the president of the PN youth wing Teamstart, who she describes as her “second family” and is also a member of the student council at her college.

"I always felt comfortable in the Nationalist Party, I share their values and principles," she said.

She recalled how during one of the first PN fundraisers she attended, she and a friend ended up chatting with long-standing Nationalist politician Francis Zammit Dimech, when he was party secretary.

"We ended up in his office, he ordered a pizza and we ordered McDonald's, and we just started sharing stories," she said.

“I have a good relationship with Francis, he is one of my role models. All I could think about was how I was eating McDonald's in the office of the secretary general!”

Despite her full schedule, she always finds time for her family and friends.

Nina Briffa snapping a selfie with EP president Roberta Metsola. Credit: Facebook

“I do not feel like I am losing my youth just because I am involved in politics,” she said.

“I am a normal person. Earlier today we had a water fight at school. Politicians have a life too!"

One of Briffa’s key priorities if elected is to safeguard Qrendi’s village core and preserve its heritage.

Asked why she had joined the Opposition party, and not an NGO she said the best way to get her message across is through politics.

“When I say message, I mean the best way to reach people and understand them. The PN provides a gateway and opportunities to meet people and get our message across,” she said.