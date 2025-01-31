A far-right MEP was kicked out of a special European Parliament sitting to commemorate the holocaust after repeatedly heckling during a minute's silence to commemorate victims.

"Let's pray for the victims of the Jewish Genocide in Gaza," Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun shouted during the moment of silence on Wednesday.

Braun also heckled the chamber just before a recital of the Kaddish, a musical piece based on a Jewish prayer.

That prompted European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to kick Braum out, a decision met by applause by the MEPs who filled the EP chamber.

Video: Facebook/ Roberta Metsola

"Mr Braun, you leave the chamber now," she said, as the MEP was escorted out of the plenary chamber in Brussels.

Metsola apologised on behalf of parliament to Corrie Hermann, the daughter of a Hungarian composer and victim of the Holocaust. She was addressing parliament as part of the ceremony.

Braun, a non-attached member of the EP, has a history of anti-semitic actions.

In 2023, as an MP in Poland's national chamber, he used a fire extinguisher to put out a Hanukkah menorah in the parliament lobby. The stunt saw him ordered out of the assembly.