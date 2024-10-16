The government’s agricultural innovation hub, which has consumed a significant portion of Malta’s EU funds for agricultural projects, will do “important work for the entire sector”, Anton Refalo has pledged.

The agriculture minister was reacting to claims made by the Nationalist Party, which accused the government of gobbling up EU funds leaving farmers with leftovers.

The agriculture minister responded by stating that the government is actively seeking solutions for farmers who were not granted EU funding. One option under consideration is the allocation of a larger share of Malta’s seven-year EU budget to support these farmers’ projects.

“I am confident we can find a balanced solution that serves the interests of everyone involved. We work in the interest of the industry and it’s not our intention to compete with private farmers,” Refalo said.

He confirmed that the redistribution of more funds from Malta’s EU budget is one of the potential strategies being explored.

“Yes, we are exploring every option that makes sense,” Refalo said when asked if extending funding was being considered.

Nationalist Party MEP Peter Agius and PN agriculture spokesperson Toni Bezzina on Monday highlighted how government agencies were the primary beneficiaries in a call for projects with a total expenditure of €13.2 million, €6.6 million of which is EU funded.

Anton Refalo: 'the government is actively seeking solutions for farmers who were not granted EU funding'. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Bezzina and Agius claimed that several farmers and herders reached out to them after project proposals they submitted for EU funding were turned down despite earning high marks when assessed.

They recommended that EU funding calls should include a cap on the maximum amounts that can be given to public projects.

They also urged the government to consider increasing the funds available from the financial package under the relevant measure so that projects from the previous scheme can also benefit from the funds.

In his comments to Times of Malta, Refalo acknowledged that €4.6 million of the €6.6 million in EU funds had been allocated to the agricultural innovation hub. He emphasised that the innovation hub is crucial for the entire sector, particularly for small-scale operators.

Innovation Hub is 'innovative space'

A ministry spokesperson later explained that the innovation hub will include state-of-the-art kitchens, lecture rooms and a food experimentation laboratory.

“The Food Innovation Hub, managed by the Malta Food Agency, is an innovative space designed to support food producers, farmers and local entrepreneurs,” the spokesperson said.

Currently, many farmers and food entrepreneurs do not have access to facilities that allow them to experiment with and commercialise local food products. The innovation hub aims to address this gap by offering such resources.

The ministry said the hub will play a vital role in transforming the Maltese agricultural sector by driving sustainable innovation, improving food security and creating a more competitive market.

“The hub ensures that local producers, SMEs and startups are not left behind but rather positioned as key players in Malta’s food innovation ecosystem.”