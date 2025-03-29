The Mosta vs Żabbar St Patrick football match on Saturday was overshadowed by heated altercations involving players and staff members from both teams.

The final minutes were marred by several skirmishes between both sets of players and officials at the Gozo Stadium and escalated into confrontations both before and after the final whistle.

The police were seen on the pitch controlling the players and staff as Żabbar substitute goalkeeper Justin Haber was shown a red card by the match official.

