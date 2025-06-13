A motorcyclist was struck by a metal rod believed to have fallen from a roadside construction site while riding along the Sliema seafront, a video he shared on Facebook shows.

“This is how dangerous construction sites are in Malta. Imagine if this had hit a pedestrian instead,” William Vella wrote in the post.

The footage shows Vella riding towards Exiles when the metal rod suddenly falls and strikes his arm.

Video: William Vella

After being hit, the rider is seen stopping his motorbike to shake his hand in apparent pain.

“This could have been tragic had I not been lucky enough that the rod did not end up locking my front wheel or worse,” Vella said.

“Calling the police for this one did not work; the response was 'Sliema police are all out on calls', so my only option was to ride to another police station myself and make the report."

This is yet another incident reported, as complaints continue to mount over the numerous construction sites and projects in the Sliema/St Julian's area.