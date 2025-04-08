A physical altercation between Mqabba FC supporters and police officers last Saturday was recorded on video.

Fight between police and Mqabba Fc supporters Video: Malta Today

The video shared by Malta Today sheds light on an incident which led to one of the fans, 47-year-old Jerry Ghigo, being charged with assaulting and slightly injuring a police sergeant and constable.

The footage, which begins mid-altercation, shows a police officer wearing a helmet and a supporter engaged in a struggle, grappling with one another before falling to the ground.

As the pair roll over each other, other officers and supporters rush in, some appearing to try to break up the fight. At one point, a man is repeatedly heard shouting, “You are hitting me.” However, due to the poor quality of the footage and the officer’s helmet, it is unclear who is speaking.

While the officer remains on the ground with the supporter straddling him, two other police officers attempt to separate them. One officer is seen trying to handcuff the supporter but is repeatedly pulled away by another fan. Eventually, another supporter drags the officer back, seemingly trying to snatch the handcuffs from him. The officer manages to hold on and returns to the scuffle.

The video ends with a large group of supporters gathered nearby—some watching the fight unfold from a distance, while others appear to urge police to back away.

Footage of the incident begins and ends mid-altercation, providing only a partial picture of what took place.

Ghigo was arraigned on Monday before Magistrate Charmaine Grima in connection with the incident. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting and slightly injuring a police sergeant and a constable.

He was also accused of insulting and threatening the two officers, disobeying legitimate police orders, damaging a police motorcycle and a constable’s uniform, and being drunk in public.

Mqabba supporters were celebrating their hometown's promotion to the football National Amateur League 1.

Police officers came across supporters partying aboard a truck and stopped the vehicle.

Tensions quickly rose and officers had to call for backup.

An inspector told the court that Ghigo was seen knocking over a police motorcycle, an action which further escalated the situation.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono suggested that video footage contradicted the police version of events. He said the defence had a video showing the police sergeant “still wearing his crash helmet and ‘dragging’ the man along the ground.”

“You have a video and we have another,” the lawyer told the court.

The court granted the man bail against €5,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. The man cannot go to Mqabba football club and cannot watch the team train or play.