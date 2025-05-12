The four lions and leopard kept in squalid conditions in Naxxar have been relocated to a registered site and are not owned by controversial car dealer Christian Borg, according to the animal rights minister.

"I am informed that VRD (Veterinary Regulation Directorate) have relocated these dangerous animals to a site which is registered by Animal Welfare, which means there are all the safety standards in place,” Anton Refalo said.

Last week animal rights NGO Vuċi għall-Annimali claimed the big cats were registered to Borg, who recently hit the headlines for building a cage on the roof of his Swieqi penthouse.

But asked if he owned the animals, Refalo said: "This is not true".

Animal Rights minister Anton Refalo speaking to journalists on Monday. Video: Giulia Magri

His comments come after an animal rights ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta there was “no place inside the country and neither outside that these animals may be kept and cared for by a person who could or would know how to care for these animals”.

Without going into detail, Refalo said the animals were relocated to the new site on Sunday.

When pressed on the location of the new site, Refalo said: “It doesn’t matter where the location is, what matters is that this place has the necessary standards.What is important is the safety of these animals.”

Refalo repeated that criminal action will be taken against the alleged owner.

The lions and leopard were discovered in a state of neglect by the animal rights group on New Year’s Eve after the organisation was alerted to the plight of a lion being kept in a dark cage.

At the time, the Veterinary Regulation Directorate said the enclosure housing the animals was not in line with regulations and said it would be taking legal action against those responsible.

Yet, it took over five months for the animals to be moved.

Last month, activists called a protest after announcing authorities had “no plan” for the animals following a meeting with officials. The VRD confirmed at the time that the animals had not been physically examined.