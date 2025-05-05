Times of Malta has obtained a video of the immediate aftermath of what activists on board a humanitarian aid vessel headed for Gaza claim was an Israeli attack by drones.

The Conscience was anchored just outside Maltese waters early on Friday when a fire broke out onboard. It was taking part in a mission to highlight Israel's siege on the Palestinian enclave. Activist Greta Thunberg was among the humanitarians from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition preparing to board the vessel in Malta.

“Right now we’re on the Conscience. A few minutes ago they attacked the top of the ship with drones,” the captain of the boat says in Turkish, clearly shaken.

The captain of the Conscience walks through the stricken vessel. Video: Freedom Flotilla Coalition

“We’re waiting offshore, 14 miles from the island of Malta, and they attacked the ship with fireworks and bombs. Two drone strikes created holes in the front of the ship. The front is smashed,” he continues.

“I’m especially calling out Israel: whatever you’re trying to do, you will never succeed,” he says.

Israel has, so far, not commented on the incident.

The captain then guides the person shooting the video through the smoke-filled boat until they reach the area in the front of the ship where one of the drones is said to have struck. Blackened, unidentifiable debris can be seen littering the ground.

“The ship is on fire, the ship is burning,” another person says.

After days of negotiations, a government-appointed surveyor was allowed on board the vessel on Monday afternoon to assess the damage it had sustained, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in parliament.

Military experts who spoke to Times of Malta earlier on Monday said they believed the footage available at the time strongly indicated that the damage was caused by a drone strike of some kind.